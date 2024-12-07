No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Lavrov: Iran and Russia Set to Complete Interstate Agreement Soon

Lavrov: Iran and Russia Set to Complete Interstate Agreement Soon
folder_openRussia access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia will finalize a comprehensive interstate agreement with Iran "in the very near future."

He stated that the two countries "will conclude a new interstate comprehensive partnership agreement.”

He made the remarks during a meeting with students and faculty of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) on Monday.

The Minister said the conclusion of the agreement will be a “symbolic step” in Tehran-Moscow relations following the inauguration of the new Iranian administration in late July.

The top Russian diplomat expressed confidence that the statements of Iran’s new president and foreign minister about the continuity in mutual relations "reflect the sincere intention and attitude” of the new administration in Iran.

He also added that Iran and Russia are developing ties rapidly and have already implemented "a large number of bilateral projects”.

Iran and Russia have extended a 20-year cooperation deal, aiming to enhance relations.

Russia and Iran reached full agreement on a major cooperation deal, but have not finalized the state treaty, according to Lavrov.

Iran Russia SergeiLavrov

Comments

  1. Related News
Meta Bans Russian State Media Outlets Over “Interference”

Meta Bans Russian State Media Outlets Over “Interference”

2 months ago
Russia’s Putin Issues New Warning to NATO

Russia’s Putin Issues New Warning to NATO

2 months ago
Putin: US Trying to Maintain Dominance ‘At Any Cost’

Putin: US Trying to Maintain Dominance ‘At Any Cost’

2 months ago
Russia Conducts Largest Naval Exercises in Decades

Russia Conducts Largest Naval Exercises in Decades

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 07-12-2024 Hour: 01:11 Beirut Timing

whatshot