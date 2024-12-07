Moscow Cautions Against “Destabilizing Changes” in US Nuclear Strategy

By Staff, Agencies

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Ryabkov said that Washington’s foreign policy gives no cause for optimism, warning that a reported US decision to change its nuclear doctrine could severely undermine global security.

The New York Times reported last month that the administration of President Joe Biden had approved a new version of a highly classified nuclear strategy in March, with changes focused on China’s growing nuclear capabilities.

According to the newspaper, the document takes into account possible “coordinated nuclear challenges” from China, Russia and North Korea.

In an interview with TASS news agency on Sunday, Ryabkov said that while it was premature to comment on the specifics of the new strategy, as it has not yet been publicly announced, the early signs are worrying.

“Given the overall extremely destructive foreign policy course of Washington, any ‘innovations’ can be expected, including extremely destabilizing ones,” he said.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that Russia is also changing its nuclear doctrine, citing “escalatory” actions by the West amid the Ukraine conflict. The official noted that Russia is currently fine-tuning its nuclear policy, but declined to specify a deadline.

This is “quite a complex matter, given that we are talking about the most important aspects of ensuring our national security”.

Moscow’s nuclear posture stipulates that it can deploy its nuclear arsenal only “in response to the use of nuclear and other types of weapons of mass destruction against it or its allies, and also in case of aggression against Russia with the use of conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is threatened.”