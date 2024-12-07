IRIADF Cmdr.: Iran’s “Formidable Blow” Awaits Enemies’ Miscalculations

By Staff, Agencies

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, the commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force [IRIADF] which is a branch of the country’s Army, has vowed that the force would deal with enemies’ potential miscalculations with utmost decisiveness.

“The enemies know this that they will not have the capability to confront the power of the ADF,” the commander, said on Sunday.

“We have warned them repeatedly against making mistakes in their calculations ‘concerning the country’ since such miscalculations will be met with the force’s formidable blow,” he added.

“We have produced our required ‘defensive’ equipment based on existing threats and even ahead of the threats, which have been evaluated rigorously, so we can use them precisely if need be,” Sabahifard noted.

The commander said the enemies were well aware that the country’s combat capability had been considerably enhanced compared to the previous years.

He considered the Islamic Republic’s current defensive systems to be incomparable in quality to its past equipment as well as being in a “more modern and advanced” state than the most sophisticated equipment across the world.

He hailed that the Air Defense Force’s equipment were “at the cutting edge of the world’s state-of-the-art technology,” adding that the entire equipment had been produced indigenously without dependence on any other country.

“This is the power of the Air Defense Force,” Sabahifard asserted.

The country has been relying on domestic endeavors and know-how to make significant advances in the direction of enhancing the self-sufficiency of its Armed Forces.

Heeding the directives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country would not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, which are entirely meant for defensive purposes and are, therefore, never subject to negotiation.

Sabahifard, meanwhile, noted that the IRIADF had invariably “flaunted” its power in the face of Iran’s enemies, most notably the United States and the “Israeli” entity, throughout the 45 years that had passed since the victory of the country’s Islamic Revolution in 1979.

He cited the force’s “invariable steadfastness” in its efforts to advance the goals of the Revolution, including during former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s Western-backed imposed war of the 1980s and the other crises that have faced the country over the recent years.