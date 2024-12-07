By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, September 1, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:47 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits and destroying the equipment. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly in the village of Rmeish, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an “Israeli” army patrol near the “Kfar Yuval” checkpoint with the appropriate weapons, scoring confirmed hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:40 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the Al-Marj Site with rocket artillery. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:45 p.m. the espionage equipment at the Hadab Yaroun Site with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit and destroying the equipment. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m. the Jal Al-Allam Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:35 p.m. the Ramyah Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by “Israeli” troops in the Al-Manara settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the “Shtula” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the villages of Beit Lif and Beit Yahoun, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a position of the 8200 Intelligence Battalion of the Galilee Division in the “Mattat” Barracks with rocket salvos, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}