US Democrats Call for Immediate Gaza Ceasefire
By Staff, Agencies
Following the announcement of the deaths of six “Israeli” captives in the Gaza Strip, US lawmakers have expressed sharply divergent opinions, mirroring the conflicted “Israeli” sentiments.
Among those announced dead on Sunday was an “Israeli” with an American nationality, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, whose family has been closely involved with top Democratic American officials throughout the period of the war on Gaza.
Jonathan Dekel-Chen, the father of another “Israeli” captive with American citizenship, made strong statements criticizing Benjamin Netanyahu's government for failing to reach a ceasefire with the Palestinian Resistance. Dekel-Chen, like many “Israelis”, believes that Netanyahu’s complacency and erratic maneuvers in mediated negotiations have cost “Israeli” captives their lives.
This sentiment isn't limited to ordinary settlers but is echoed by “Israeli” security and military officials, as well as prominent opposition figures like Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz.
Dekel-Chen, who spoke with CBS, stressed that the “entire senior military establishment and intelligence community has been saying publicly and openly for weeks and months that the time has come to end the fighting in Gaza.”
“Get our ‘hostages’ home, as many alive as possible,” he said.
An end to the war on Gaza has become the only viable option for returning the remaining captives in the Gaza Strip, as military and commandos’ operations have seen little success or been too costly.
