Iran: Int’l Community must Hold “Israeli” Criminal Leaders Accountable

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kan'ani, has called for the “Israeli” Entity’s “criminal leaders” to be held accountable for their crimes against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, as the genocidal war against the besieged territory continues unabated.

Kan'ani made the appeal in a post on his X account on Sunday, urging the international community to take immediate action to prevent “Israel” from committing more crimes against innocent Palestinians.

He further compared “Israeli” War Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, while decrying the inaction of the international community that has led to the continuation of the “Israeli” entity's brutal war on Gaza.

“About eight decades after the Nuremberg trials, history is once again witnessing the emergence of another Hitler; A criminal that continues the merciless genocide and killing of innocent Palestinian women and children in the shadow of the international community's inaction,” Kan’ani said.

He further added: “If those claiming to be defenders of human rights value humanity and human lives, now is the time to act; tomorrow is too late. The human society is thirsty for humanity and justice more than ever and demands the trial of the Zionist entity’s criminal leaders.”

His remarks come two days after Asadullah Eshraq Jahromi, the director general for International Peace and Security at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, underlined the need for holding “Israel” to account for the crimes it is perpetrating in the occupied Palestinian territories and elsewhere in the region.

On Friday, Eshraq Jahromi expressed deep concern over the ongoing “Israeli” atrocities against the oppressed Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip over the past eleven months during an address to the 50th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde.

He called on the international community and the OIC to adopt a decisive measure aimed at the immediate cessation of “Israeli” actions, which amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.