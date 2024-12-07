Final Investigations: Weather Conditions Caused Sayyed Raisi’s Helicopter Crash

By Staff, Agencies

The final investigation report into the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their accompanying delegation has concluded that complex weather conditions were the primary cause of the accident.

According to the report, the sudden appearance of dense fog caused the helicopter to collide with a mountain, leading to the deaths of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and the rest of the passengers on board.

The investigation ruled out any possibility that the helicopter was targeted by offensive or defensive systems, including electronic, magnetic, or laser-guided weaponry. The report emphasized that there was no evidence of any external attack on the aircraft.

The investigative team thoroughly examined all documents related to the helicopter from the time of its purchase to the moment it crashed. These documents confirmed that the helicopter met all specified standards. Additionally, the report noted that the helicopter had undergone regular technical inspections over the past four years, none of which revealed any faults.

The investigation confirmed that the helicopter followed its predetermined flight path from Tabriz to the Qiz Qalasi Dam and then back toward the Tabriz Refinery before the crash. Experts were able to recover and examine the co-pilot's iPad, confirming that the flight adhered to its planned route. Furthermore, the wreckage analysis showed no technical malfunctions in the helicopter.

The report also indicated that no emergency signals were recorded by the flight crew before the crash. Forensic examinations found no suspicious factors related to the incident.

On May 24, the Iranian General Staff released a preliminary report from the High Investigative Committee, confirming that the helicopter caught fire after hitting a mountainside. The challenging terrain, dense fog, and freezing temperatures, with conditions dropping to 15 degrees below zero, significantly hindered the search and recovery operations, which continued until 5 a.m.

The preliminary investigation matches the conclusions drawn from the final report. It had said President Raisi's helicopter followed its pre-planned itinerary and did not divert from it, and the helicopter's pilot was in contact with the crewmembers of the two other helicopters that were part of the presidential convoy.

“There were no marks indicating that the helicopter was shot down or came under any attack,” the statement added, noting that “The President's helicopter caught fire upon crashing into the hills.”

The search and rescue operations for the helicopter, the statement said, continued until 5:00 am [local time] due to the rugged nature of the terrain, the fog, and the harsh weather.

At the end of the briefing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces stressed that further investigation would need more time, noting that a large part of the necessary documents and evidence had been collected.