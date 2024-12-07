By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, August 31, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:50 a.m. the Al-Marj Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes which also resulted in fires, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on the headquarters of the Al-Sahl Battalion in the "Beit Hillel" Barracks, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Birket Risha Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes which also resulted in fires, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the "Biranit" Barracks with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 p.m. the Zebdine Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}