“Israel” Strikes Bibi’s Negligence as 6 Captives Found Dead in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Major strike began inside the Zionist entity as hundreds of thousands of protesters have flooded the streets of Tel Aviv and the occupied city of al-Quds to demand a deal to secure the release of “Israeli” captives held in Gaza.

On Sunday night, the protesters set off flares on major roads and blocked a main highway in Tel Aviv while chanting slogans.

They called on the entity’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to reach a cease-fire deal with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas after the “Israeli” military found the bodies of six captives held in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The demonstration was the biggest anti-Netanyahu protest since the onset of the US-“Israeli” genocide in Gaza.

“Israeli” troops clashed with protesters, using violent force to disperse them. A large number of protesters were also arrested.

In a statement, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents the families of captives held in Gaza, said the death of the six hostages was the direct result of Netanyahu’s failure to secure a deal to halt the fighting and bring their relatives home.

“They were all murdered in the last few days, after surviving [for] almost 11 months,” the forum said.

“Israel’s” largest trade union has called a general strike on Monday to further pressure the entity’s cabinet for a prisoner swap deal.

The strike is expected to disrupt major sectors of the economy, including banking, healthcare and “Israel’s” main airport.

In a statement released on Sunday, Arnon Bar-David, the head of “Israel’s” “Histadrut” union ordered a complete strike in support of captives.

He called on all workers to join the strike and said main “Ben Gurion” airport would be closed from Monday morning.

This would be the first general strike since “Israel” launched its campaign of death and destruction in the Gaza Strip in early October last year.

A general strike last year during Netanyahu's controversial judicial overhaul helped lead to a temporary delay in the plan.

More than 100 “Israeli” and foreign captives are still in Gaza. Around a third of them, however, are known to have died in the entity’s strikes, with the fate of others still unknown.

Earlier on Sunday, the “Israeli” military announced it had recovered the bodies of six captives from a tunnel in Gaza, sparking anger among “Israelis” against Netanyahu’s regime.

Meanwhile, the military wing of Hmas Resistance movement, Al-Qassam Brigades, warned on Sunday that the entity’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not care about the fate of the captives.

The Al-Qassam Brigades said the six captives were alive before the entity’s latest strikes and were supposed to be released in the first phase of a prisoner swap deal.

The group added in its video that “Israeli” forces have already killed many prisoners “deliberately” and recovered their bodies.

The Al-Qassam then cited a press statement by Netanyahu regarding the captives in which he said he would choose the control of a southern Gaza corridor to return the captives.

The video also included pictures of the six captives whose bodies were recovered.