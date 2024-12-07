Putin: West Brands All Inconvenient Facts as ‘Kremlin Propaganda’

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that his country’s media is trying to convey Moscow’s point of view on global issues and processes, but Western states are hiding from the “truth” by dismissing every inconvenient fact as “propaganda”.

Putin gave a written interview to the Mongolian newspaper Onoodor ahead of his visit to the country on Monday. Among other things, he was asked about the press freedom and how the West can champion it while suppressing Russian media.

“Almost all Western countries where our journalists try to work are creating obstacles for them, banning Russian television channels and directly censoring our media and online resources,” Putin said, noting that this obviously “runs counter to the democratic principles of freedom of speech and the free flow of information.”

The Russian leader went on to say that pluralism and openness in the information space are vital for society and that media outlets in Russia have freedom guaranteed by the constitution.

“Our authorities cooperate constructively with television channels, news agencies, newspapers, online media, and other media outlets, regardless of their editorial policy,” he said.

Through those means, Moscow has managed to strike a balance between the freedom of the press and national security, the Russian leader argued.

Putin is scheduled to visit Mongolia on Monday for a World War II commemoration.