Heroic Op in WB: Three “Israeli” Officers Killed

By Staff, Agencies

The al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades - the military wing of the Palestinian Fatah movement – announced responsibility for the heroic shooting operation that eliminated three “Israeli” police officers in Tarqumiyah, in the southern West Bank governorate of al-Khalil.

Martyr Muhannad Mohammed Al-Asoud carried out the operation earlier on Sunday, according to the statement issued by the Brigades.

It further noted that the operation came as retribution for the martyr's blood and fell under their responsibility to respond to the “Israeli” massacres in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Initially, according to the “Israeli” newspaper “Maariv”, two “Israeli” police officers were critically injured and one was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting on Route 35 east of the Tarqumiyah military checkpoint. “Israeli” emergency services later announced the death of the three injured soldiers.

Later, “Israeli” media reported a high-security alert at the site of the shooting, as military reinforcements arrived at the scene.

It is worth noting, as per the “Israeli” Army Radio, that 11 bullets were fired at the targeted vehicle, and the shooting took place one kilometer from the Tarqumiya military checkpoint.

The operation was conducted amid an ongoing “Israeli” aggression on the northern governorates of the West Bank in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas. This aggression coincides with continued incursions into several cities and towns across the West Bank.