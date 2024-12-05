San Francisco State University Divests from Arms Companies Supporting ’Israel’s’ War in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

San Francisco State University has withdrawn investments from four weapons companies involved in "Israel's" Gaza war, a move praised by pro-Palestinian activists as a victory for divestment and Palestinian rights advocacy in the US.

Students for Gaza SFSU stated that the university will sell its corporate bond position in American aerospace and arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin Corporation, Italian defense company Leonardo, US-based data analysis enterprise Palantir Technologies, as well as construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar.

The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) had earlier described the corporations as “profiting from the Gaza genocide.”

Students at the SFSU held a press conference and rally in the Malcolm X Plaza on campus where they announced the news to fellow students.

Activists said the move came following months of demonstrations from pro-Palestinian groups calling on the SFSU to withdraw investments in portfolios that profit from harming Palestinians.

Noam Perry, strategic research coordinator with AFSC, praised the university's transformative process and commitment to change track on investments as significant reasons for the measure.

He further noted that the university adopted an ethical investment policy that identified four companies unfit for direct investment, ensuring future compliance.



“As far as I know, this has been the most earnest process that a US university has had so far to respond to the divestment demands of its student’s encampment,” Perry said.

He also stated that the university had demonstrated that it respected students’ voices regarding how it invested its money.

So far, the Zionist entity has killed at least 40,602 Gazans, most of them women, children, and adolescents. Another 93,855 Palestinians have sustained injuries as well.