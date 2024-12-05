Founder of Pro-Palestine Network’s UK Arrest Prompts Outcry

By Staff, Agencies

UK police have arrested the co-founder of a pro-Palestine protest network and several other activists in a crackdown on anti-"Israel" voices nationwide.

Richard Barnard, the co-founder of Palestine Action, was arrested over accusations of violating Britain’s Terrorism Act after a series of speeches in support of Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in the cities of Manchester and Bradford.

Barnard, who is to appear before a magistrates’ court on September 18, faces purported charges including “expressing an opinion that is supportive of a proscribed organization contrary to section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000.”

The 41-year-old has also been charged with “encouraging or intending to encourage criminal damage.”

British media claimed charges stem from protests held on October 8 and 11 last year.

On the same day, UK counter-terrorism police raided the homes of other Palestine Action activists, who had previously been arrested. Six activists were also arrested on August 6.

“The state is harassing Palestine Action, in a bid to protect "Israel’s" weapons trade. We will not be intimidated into allowing a genocide to happen,” the group said in a statement.

Sarah Wilkinson, a pro-Palestine campaigner, was arrested by 12 police officers at her home on Thursday for "content she posted online."

Wilkinson has been an outspoken advocate of the Palestinian cause on social media and worked for the MENA Uncensored news organization.

Richard Medhurst, another journalist who has also adopted a pro-Palestine line, said earlier this month that he had been arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport under the Terrorism Act.

The apprehension of Barnard faced widespread flak from social media activists and pro-Palestine groups.

Tim Anderson, the director of the Sydney-based Center for Counter-Hegemonic Studies, said, “Pro-genocide British regime charges a third activist with support for the Palestinian Resistance.”

David Miller, a former professor at Bristol University, said, “All disgracefully targeted by Counter Terrorism police for their opposition to genocide, which as we all know, the British state materially and ideologically supports.”