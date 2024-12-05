Maduro Blames US For Power Blackout in Venezuela

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela's power has returned in some areas following a nationwide outage blamed on US-backed opposition sabotage, amid ongoing violence and crimes following the July 28 presidential election.

Power outage affected 24 states, starting before dawn on Friday. Power returned to parts of Caracas, Tachira, and Merida by late afternoon, while in other parts of the country it remained was intermittent or completly off.

President Maduro stated that opposition attacks on Venezuela's Guri Reservoir, resulting in a blackout, have led to violent protest rallies challenging his victory.

“This is an attack full of vengeance, full of hatred, coming from fascist currents relying on political sectors pretending to be the political opposition,” Maduro said.

“I won’t say more because it is being investigated,” Maduro further stated.

In 2019, Venezuela experienced national blackouts, attributed to attacks on the network and Guri Reservoir by saboteurs and opposition to Maduro's government.

Freddy Nanez, the minister of communication and information, reported that all 24 states in the country experienced a complete or partial electricity loss, citing "sabotage."

The blackout disrupted operations at Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA, including its main terminal, Jose, where vessel loading and unloading were halted.

Additionally, Petropiar, a crucial oil upgrader for exportable crude, was affected. Jose handles around 70 percent of the country’s oil exports and lacks an independent power supply.

Venezuela has been suffering from US harsh sanctions for years and is struggling with severe economic issues, including hyperinflation.