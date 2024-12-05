Germany Withdraws Troops from Niger

By Staff, Agencies

The Nigerian and German Defense Ministries signed an agreement finalizing the withdrawal of German troops and equipment from Niger at a ceremony in Niamey.

Nigerien and German officials issued joint statements confirming the completion of the withdrawal.

“This withdrawal does not mark the end of military cooperation between Niger and Germany, in fact the two sides are committed to maintaining military relations,” they stated.

The Bundeswehr, Germany’s army, said it removed the last 60 soldiers and equipment from Niger.

For eight years German soldiers had served in the international MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali).

MINUSMA, established by the United Nations in 2013 following the 2012 Tuareg rebellion, was a peacekeeping mission that ended on June 30, 2023.

Germany's Niamey airbase, a UN mission logistics center, has been staffed by up to 120 men and women since February 2016, with 3,200 soldiers deployed.

Last year on July 26, the country witnessed a coup d’état widely supported by Malians, resulting in the removal and detention of pro-West president Mohamed Bazoum.

In July, the Bundeswehr announced its decision to withdraw German troops due to a lack of cooperation with the new military government.

The withdrawal of German troops from Niger followed the pullout of troops from the United States and France, the former colonial power.