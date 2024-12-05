ICC, Ukraine Urges Mongolia to Arrest Putin During Visit

By Staff, Agencies

Mongolia is obligated, under the Rome Statute, to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to the country despite the International Criminal Court having no jurisdiction over Russia, ICC spokesperson Fadi el-Abdallah said.

Putin is expected to visit Mongolia on Monday on the anniversary of a major World War II battle, which would expose him to the risk of arrest on an ICC arrest warrant. As an ICC member, Mongolia recognized the court and arrest warrant's jurisdiction, making Ulaanbaatar potentially liable if Putin is not detained.

El-Abdallah told the BBC that all signatories of the Rome Statute "have the obligation to cooperate in accordance with Chapter IX," including Mongolia.

"In case of non-cooperation, ICC judges may make a finding to that effect and inform the Assembly of States Parties of it. It is then for the Assembly to take any measure it deems appropriate," he added.

The Rome Statute, however, includes provisions for when international legal obligations could conflict when arresting an individual, such as breaching a treaty obligation with another country or violating the diplomatic immunity of a person or property of a third state.

Ukraine has also requested that Mongolia arrest Putin, the Kiev government stated.

However, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Moscow is unconcerned with the arrest warrant and has settled the issue of Putin's visit to Mongolia separately and privately.