China Presses Philippines to “Quickly” Withdraw US Typhon Missile System

By Staff, Agencies

China has called on the Philippines to swiftly remove its US-supplied Typhon mid-range missile system, as reported by local media on Friday.

"The Philippines should not sacrifice its own security interests to benefit the US, and should adhere to the previous commitments and quickly withdraw the mid-range missile system," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, as quoted by the Global Times.

Washington deployed the Typhon missile system in late April as part of its joint military exercises with Manila, codenamed Balikatan 2024.

China has repeatedly expressed concern about the growing US military presence in the archipelagic country amid increasing tensions with the Philippines over disputed shoals in the South China Sea.

The Philippines' military spokesperson said last month that the missile system would be returned to the US in September.

A top Philippine security official stated on July 12 that the Philippines will "stand our ground" in its dispute with Beijing over the South China Sea, marking eight years since an international ruling against China in the territorial contest.

Tensions over this strategic waterway, a crucial route for sea-borne trade, have escalated significantly over the past 18 months due to a series of confrontations between Philippine and Chinese ships.

While the countries agreed last week to "de-escalate tensions" over the disputed reefs and waters, Philippine National Security Advisor Eduardo Ano said that Manila would not back down.

"We will continue to stand our ground and push back against coercion, interference, malign influence, and other tactics that seek to jeopardize our security and stability," Ano said at an event celebrating the anniversary of the ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration.