Iran FM: “Israel” Is Primary Barrier to Peace, Source of Regional Instability

By staff, Agencies

During a telephone conversation with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi on Friday Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, blasted the “Israeli” entity and its incessant atrocities as the main factor behind expansion of tensions and conflict across the West Asia region.

The remarks concerned “Israel’s” October-present genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, escalated deadly attacks in the occupied West Bank, intensified deadly aggression against Lebanon, and assassination of senior resistance figures throughout the region.

As a case in point, Araghchi cited “Israel’s” constituting the biggest obstacle to conclusion of truce agreement that could bring an end to the war on Gaza that has so far claimed the lives of upwards of 40,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

In July, Hamas agreed to a deal featuring withdrawal of the “Israeli” forces, return of the displaced people, an end to the siege that has been imposed by Tel Aviv on Gaza, and initiation of the territory’s reconstruction process.

“Israel”, however, rejected the proposal before coming up with “new conditions,” including keeping its forces inside Gaza along the coastal sliver’s border with Egypt.

Araghchi said, “The Islamic Republic would support a [truce] agreement that meets the approval of the Palestinian people and resistance.”

He underlined the need for effective action on the part of the international community towards cessation of the genocide and transfer of humanitarian aid to the coastal sliver.

For his part, the Jordanian official said, “It is necessary for the tensions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank to come to an end as soon as possible.”

The officials, meanwhile, underlined continuation of consultations between Tehran and Amman, considering such negotiations to be line with the interests of both the countries and the entire region.

Safadi also congratulated Araghchi over his recent appointment as the Islamic Republic’s new foreign minister, for which the Iranian top diplomat expressed his gratitude.