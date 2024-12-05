No Script

A Strategic Deception: Hezbollah’s Evolving Tactics Against “Israeli” Military Ops.

3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

The infographic discusses Hezbollah’s successful defensive measures and adaptive approach to countering “Israeli” military actions by shedding light on two “Israeli” military operations: "Operation Density 1" and "Operation Density 2".

By continually refining their defensive tactics – from camouflage and mobility in 2006 to advanced underground facilities and electronic warfare in 2024 – Hezbollah has successfully thwarted efforts to neutralize their missile capabilities.

