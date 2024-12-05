By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, August 30, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:37 p.m. the Zebdine Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:47 p.m. the Al-Ramtha Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:15 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the "Bar'am" forest with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:05 p.m. a positioning of “Israeli” troops in the "Metula" Site with an offensive drone, causing confirmed casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 p.m. a deployment of "Israeli" troops at “Har Nezer” with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched a barrage of Falaq missiles and Katyusha rockets targeting the “Israeli” artillery position at Battalion 411 in “Neve Ziv,” the headquarters of the Western Brigade 300 in the “Ya’ara” Barracks and the deployment of troops in the surrounding area.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}