Cmdr.: Upgraded Air Defense Force Prepared to Fully Safeguard Iran’s Airspace

By Staff, Agencies

Brigadier Ali Asadi, commander of Iran’s Western Air Defense Zone, said on Friday that the country’s Air Defense Force has produced state-of-the-art systems and is ready to defend the country's airspace.

“All the old radars have been updated and reproduced after converting to indigenous technologies,” Asadi stated.

He said his forces enjoy the know-how to manufacture different types of radars and managed to produce up-to-date radars, including Arash, Keyhan, Moraqeb and Nazir.

“These radars work in all kinds of frequencies and do not allow any flying object to infiltrate the country's sky,” Asadi said.

The commander noted that his forces plan to design and manufacture various types of electronic listening systems and to develop electronic warfare systems based on operational needs of the country's air defense.

The designing of new missile systems proportional to adversarial threats is also on the agenda of Iran’s Air Defense Force, he stated.

Asadi warned the enemies that the Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to repel any threat against the country.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities.

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said last week that the country will 'resolutely' continue to make more progress in the field of defense and deterrence.