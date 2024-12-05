Hamas Commends the “Gush Etzion” Op.: Strategic Importance in Timing, Location

By Staff, Agencies

The Hamas Movement of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance asserts that the recent heroic operation north of Al-Khalil [“Hebron”] reaffirms to the “Israeli” occupation that the Resistance remains unwavering and resilient, despite ongoing aggressions in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

In a press release, Hamas announced that "the heroic dual operation that took place tonight near ‘Gush Etzion’ and ‘Karmei Tzur’ settlement, north of Al-Khalil [‘Hebron’], is a clear message that the Resistance will continue to be strong, far-reaching and persistent as long as the brutal aggression of the ‘Israeli’ occupation and its targeting of our people and our land continues."

Hamas stressed that the qualitative operation has significance both in terms of location and timing emphasizing that such operations were conducted amid heightened readiness of the “Israeli” occupation forces and came in response to the wide-reaching “Israeli” aggression in the West Bank and the massacres in the Gaza Strip.

In their statement, the movement stressed that the operation further sought to "reaffirm to the occupation that it cannot isolate any part of the homeland and that the heroic reservoir of our people and resistance in the West Bank will surprise the occupation at every time and place."

This brave operation, Hamas said in its press release, dealt the occupation’s security apparatus a significant blow, particularly given the current high state of readiness.

Moreover, it underscored that “the ‘Israeli’ entity, which will not enjoy security on our land and will receive more painful blows from our heroic Resistance."

Additionally, Hamas urged Palestinians and the Resistance to further confront and respond to the ongoing “Israeli” occupation crimes as Operation Al-Aqsa Flood continues. Furthermore, it emphasized the need to unite all efforts "to deter the occupation and thwart its aggression and malicious plans."

A few hours after the two operations, the Martyr Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, released a video with the words: "The response came to you from the south of the proud West Bank," stressing that "there is more to come..."