Heroic Palestinian Ops. in Occupied West Bank Injures At Least 3 “Israeli” Settlers

By Staff, Agencies

At least three “Israeli” settlers were injured in two separate operations in the occupied West Bank, according to media reports on Friday. The incidents occurred in different “Israeli” settlements.

The first operation took place near a gas station close to Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], where a vehicle explosion injured two settlers. The “Israeli” military reported that the individual responsible for the attack was shot and killed.

In a separate incident, a settler was injured in an attempted car-ramming operation near Al-Khalil [“Hebron”]. The entity’s troops stated that the assailant was also shot and killed.

These operations occur against the backdrop of “Israel’s” large-scale incursion into the occupied West Bank, which has intensified since October 7. The entity has martyred over 670 Palestinians in the West Bank since it began its genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip last October.

“Israeli” assaults on refugee camps and towns in the West Bank have become a near-daily occurrence, with violence escalating significantly in recent months. Since October 7, “Israel” has martyred at least 40,600 people and wounded another 93,778 in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Human rights organizations, including the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, al-Haq, and Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, have warned of escalating violence in the West Bank and the use of brutal tactics by “Israeli” forces, similar to those witnessed in Gaza.