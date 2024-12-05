Report: ’Israel’s’ aerial and artillery strikes kill 6 Palestinians across Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

At least six Palestinians have been martyred in the "Israeli" entity’s aerial and artillery attacks on various parts of the besieged Gaza Strip, raising the number of civilian martyrs since early Friday to 23.

According to medical sources, a number of civilians also sustained injuries during the Friday strikes, the Palestinian outlet Wafa reported.

Local sources reported that at least 4 civilians were martyred and several others injured when the "Israeli" forces shelled a group of citizens in Ajarma Street in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

A child was also martyred and a number of others were injured in the "Israeli" bombing of a house in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

A mother and her three children lost their lives and the father was wounded in an airstrike by an "Israeli" drone on the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Gaza’s southern city of Khan Yunis.

The entity has killed over 40,600 Palestinians, mostly children and women, in Gaza since October 2023, when it was caught off-guard by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood conducted by Palestinian resistance fighters.