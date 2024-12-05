Iran Navy to Announce a New Achievement in ’Major Mission’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani has announced a "major mission" for the force, with a new achievement in international waters to be announced soon.

“Currently, we have a major mission on our agenda where we are accomplishing its decision-making process. And we will bring our efforts to a conclusion soon and will witness another achievement by this force," Irani told reporters on Friday.

The commander noted that Iranian naval forces have increased their presence in the Indian Ocean despite Western attempts to portray it as unsafe following Yemen's anti-"Israel" operations.

"The enemy is attempting to portray the northern Indian Ocean, particularly the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as unsafe, but naval forces remain present to secure shipping," he further stated.

He noted that all ships other than "Israel"-related vessels are navigating the ocean safely.

"Today, all flags, except those representing anti-human and child-killing entities, pass safely through the waterways of the Indian Ocean, and the power of the Iranian nation is maintained in the depth of the oceans, which is commendable,” he emphasized.

Yemeni forces have conducted numerous operations supporting Palestinians since "Israel's" genocidal war on Gaza began, targeting "Israeli" ships heading towards occupied territories.