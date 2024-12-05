No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Iran Navy to Announce a New Achievement in ’Major Mission’

Iran Navy to Announce a New Achievement in ’Major Mission’
folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani has announced a "major mission" for the force, with a new achievement in international waters to be announced soon.

“Currently, we have a major mission on our agenda where we are accomplishing its decision-making process. And we will bring our efforts to a conclusion soon and will witness another achievement by this force," Irani told reporters on Friday.

The commander noted that Iranian naval forces have increased their presence in the Indian Ocean despite Western attempts to portray it as unsafe following Yemen's anti-"Israel" operations.

"The enemy is attempting to portray the northern Indian Ocean, particularly the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as unsafe, but naval forces remain present to secure shipping," he further stated.

He noted that all ships other than "Israel"-related vessels are navigating the ocean safely.

"Today, all flags, except those representing anti-human and child-killing entities, pass safely through the waterways of the Indian Ocean, and the power of the Iranian nation is maintained in the depth of the oceans, which is commendable,” he emphasized.

Yemeni forces have conducted numerous operations supporting Palestinians since "Israel's" genocidal war on Gaza began, targeting "Israeli" ships heading towards occupied territories.

Iran naval forces yemeni forces

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG: Resistance Front to Avenge Any Aggression, Deliver Painful Blows to Enemies

IRG: Resistance Front to Avenge Any Aggression, Deliver Painful Blows to Enemies

21 days ago
Iran: Ball in EU/E3 Court, To Negotiate Based on Inalienable Rights

Iran: Ball in EU/E3 Court, To Negotiate Based on Inalienable Rights

21 days ago
Iran Proposes National Referendum as Lasting Solution to Palestinian Issue

Iran Proposes National Referendum as Lasting Solution to Palestinian Issue

23 days ago
Zarif to Al-Ahed: Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s Approach to Strengthen the Resistance

Zarif to Al-Ahed: Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s Approach to Strengthen the Resistance

24 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-12-2024 Hour: 12:28 Beirut Timing

whatshot