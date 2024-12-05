No Script

Iran Calls for Disarmament of Nuclear Weapons and an End to Nuclear Tests

folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Ali Bahreini, has called on the international community to work towards ending nuclear tests and eliminating atomic weapons.

He made the remarks in an X post on Thursday, on the occasion of the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

“Nuclear testing is a threat to our planet and future generations,” he said.

“On the International Day against Nuclear Tests, let's pledge to protect our world by advocating for a complete end to nuclear tests and total elimination of NWs,” he added.

"Each nuclear explosion is a step backward in the journey towards a world free of nuclear weapons. Today, more than ever, we need a global commitment to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons," Bahreini wrote in a separate post on X in Persian. 

The document advocated for increased awareness and education about the effects of nuclear weapon test explosions and their cessation as a key to achieving a nuclear-weapon-free world.

The United States is the only country on Earth that has used nuclear weapons in wartime.

On August 6, 1945, the US dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima, killing thousands instantly and about 140,000 by the end of the year. Three days later, it dropped a second bomb on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000.

