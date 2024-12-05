No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Pro-Palestine Protests Prompt ’Israeli’ Arms Firm Elbit Systems to Move US Office
folder_openUnited States access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The US arm of "Israel’s" largest arms company and primary manufacturer of the entity’s land-based equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has announced that it has ended its lease of office space at a building in Cambridge after months of demonstrations by pro-Palestinian protesters.

KMC Systems, a subsidiary of Elbit, leased a building at 130 Bishop Allen Drive in December 2021, with the lease set to continue next year.

BDS Boston protests led by Elbit, citing community efforts for disrupting operations and forcing early lease termination, highlighting collective power and disrupting operations.

The anti-"Israel" group vowed to keep fighting to “prevent Elbit from moving to another nearby location.”

It also said it will continue efforts to “sever Elbit’s ties with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and other actors in the Boston area.”

An intercontinental regional director, Scott Kelly, confirmed earlier in the day that Elbit had terminated its lease.

“We will not consider ourselves victorious until Elbit Systems is dismantled and until Palestine is liberated,” BDS Boston noted.

Earlier this week, dozens of people convened in front of the building, yelling chants like “Elbit is not welcome here” and “Palestine will be free.”

KMC's website currently lists employment vacancies for Merrimack, New Hampshire. While several Elbit jobs are advertised on LinkedIn, none is available in Cambridge.

United States Palestine bds movement

