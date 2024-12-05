No Script

Yemeni Forces Target Greek Ship SOUNION for Violating Palestinian Port Ban

folder_openYemen access_time3 months ago
By Staff

On Thursday, August 29, 2024, the Yemeni War Media released new footage showing the Yemeni armed forces storming and setting fire to the Greek ship SOUNION in the Red Sea. The ship's owner had violated the ban on entering ports in occupied Palestine.

 

