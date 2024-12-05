No Script

Niger, Nigeria Forge Security Pact Amid Rising Tensions

folder_openAfrica... access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Nigeria and Niger have signed a security cooperation agreement despite strained relations following last year’s coup in Niamey, during a meeting on Wednesday in Niger’s capital, Niamey, between Nigeria’s defense chief, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, and his Nigerien counterpart, General Moussa Salaou Barmou, according to an army statement.

 The Nigerian Army announced the deal on Thursday, stating that it aims to enhance regional stability.

“Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to resuming and strengthening collaboration, with a view to ensuring regional stability and security,” it said.

“Nigeria is universally known for adherence to its principle of good neighborliness and would not be used to destabilize Niger or any of Nigeria’s contiguous countries,” the statement added.

However, following the signing of the new agreement with Abuja on Wednesday, Niamey “affirmed its readiness to resume active participation in security cooperation under the MNJT,” according to a Nigerian Army statement.

The army said Niger’s defense chief has agreed to travel to Nigeria to finalize the specifics of this week’s defense pact, but did not specify which date.

