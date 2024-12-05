No Script

“Israeli” Cabinet:  Army to Stay in Philadelphi Corridor

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” security cabinet voted Thursday to back the entity’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s position in favor of maintaining “Israeli” military occupation along the Gaza-Egypt border as part of any potential ceasefire and hostage release deal.

The top panel of ministers was asked to approve a series of maps that the “Israeli” occupation forces has drawn up.

The maps showed how “Israel” plans to keep its troops deployed in the nine-mile narrow stretch known as the Philadelphi Corridor.

“The maps have already been adopted by the US,” an “Israeli” official said, apparently referencing the “bridging proposal” that the White House submitted earlier this month.

According to “Israeli” reports, the eight-to-one vote, with one abstention, was all but symbolic since the maps had already been submitted to Hamas and to mediators Egypt and the US.

