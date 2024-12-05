Iran Warns Against “Israel’s” Sinister Plots to Expand Scale of War Across Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry Nasser Kan’ani warned that the “Israeli” entity is pursuing “sinister and racist” plots to expand the scale of killing and crimes across Palestine and violate Islamic sanctities.

In a statement on Thursday, Kan’ani lambasted “Israel’s” raids and assaults in the occupied West Bank and urged international circles to take immediate action to end the entity’s genocide against the people of Palestine.

He further stated that “Israel’s” attack on the Palestinian cities and camps in north of the West Bank, the destruction of urban infrastructure and even the armed and violent entry into medical centers and hospitals are in line with the entity’s continuation of the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

They all “indicate the Zionist’s intention to expand the scope of killing and crime against Palestinian citizens,” the Iranian spokesman added.

He emphasized that “Israel’s” violation of the sanctities of Al-Quds and the Al-Aqsa Mosque in recent days and revelation of the cabinet’s provocative plots “clearly show the entity’s ominous and racist plots against the entire geography of Palestine, the Palestinian citizens as well as the Islamic sanctities of this holy land.”

In parallel, Kan’ani called on international bodies, especially the United Nations Security Council, to abandon the approach of inaction in the face of “Israel’s” flagrant violation of international law.

“World bodies are required to fulfill their legal responsibilities and take a swift and effective action to stop the genocide of the Palestinian people by the child-killing ‘Israeli’ entity,” he said.

Kan’ani also hailed brave resistance of the Palestinian people and resistance groups in the face of the killing machine of the criminal “Israeli” entity in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the “Israel” conducted its biggest operation – dubbed “Camps of Summer” – in the West Bank in over 20 years, deploying hundreds of troops and airstrikes on Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tubas, which are major centers of Palestinian resistance against the occupying entity.

In a statement on Wednesday, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he is “deeply concerned” over “Israel’s” all-out military assault on the occupied West Bank, calling for a swift end to the aggression in the Palestinian territory.

Guterres also expressed concern over “dangerous and provocative acts and statements” by “Israeli” far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In an interview with “Israel’s” Army Radio on Monday, Ben-Gvir proactively confirmed that he plans to construct a synagogue inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East al-Quds, drawing condemnation from various countries and international organizations.

It was the first time for the “Israeli” war minister to openly speak about building a synagogue inside the complex, strengthening the narrative that the Muslim holy site and Palestinian national symbol is under threat from the occupying entity.