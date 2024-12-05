No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

’Shujaa’ Lives Up to His Name: Martyr of ’Israeli’ Arrogance in the West Bank

folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

This infographic focuses on Mohammad Jaber "Abu Shujaa," a leader from Nur Shams camp, Tulkarm. After years of imprisonment and resistance, he co-founded and led the Tulkarm Battalion. "Abu Shujaa" was martyred on August 29, 2024, during a confrontation with occupation forces.

Israel Palestine westbank IslamicJihad AlAqsaFlood

