’Shujaa’ Lives Up to His Name: Martyr of ’Israeli’ Arrogance in the West Bank
By Al-Ahed News
This infographic focuses on Mohammad Jaber "Abu Shujaa," a leader from Nur Shams camp, Tulkarm. After years of imprisonment and resistance, he co-founded and led the Tulkarm Battalion. "Abu Shujaa" was martyred on August 29, 2024, during a confrontation with occupation forces.
