Sayyed Al-Houthi Warns Muslims of Dangerous Situation in Conflict with “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi described reconciliation with “Israel” as “impossible”, stressing that the “Israeli” entity openly flouts all international laws and regulations and does not commit itself to any fundamental principle.

“’Israel’ is an enemy with which no one can make peace with, as it crosses all red lines and violates all principles and regulations,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said in a televised speech broadcast from the Yemeni capital Sana’a on Thursday afternoon.

He said anyone who is not moved by the scenes of “Israeli” settlers ripping up pages from the Muslim holy book of the Qur'an and burning them at the Bani Saleh Mosque in northern Gaza does not have an iota of faith.

“Whoever does not devote full attention to sanctities may overlook his reputation, honor and even his national identity. This is a dangerous situation, which Muslims should seriously take into consideration," he said.

“The continued crimes of the Zionists at such levels of ruthlessness, cruelty and viciousness is a disgrace for the entire international community,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said.

He pointed to what is more dangerous than the extremist Jewish settlers’ frequent incursions into the Al-Aqsa Holy Mosque in the occupied Old City of al-Quds which is the latest remarks by far-right “Israeli” war minister Itamar Ben-Gvir about his plan to build a synagogue at the site.

He stated that Muslims must take on their religious duties and confront such a scheme.

“Muslims will lose big if they fail to assist downtrodden Palestinians. Any Muslim who thinks he would benefit himself and appease “Israel” with his silence is gravely mistaken,” Sayyed Al-Houthi noted.

He noted that the US has long been providing political support to “Israel” and deceiving the public opinion to contain retaliatory strikes from the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement as well as the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“The United Nations has failed to resolve the longstanding Palestinian issue and its statements equate the victim with the oppressor,” he mentioned.

“The US is putting in a great deal of efforts to protect the “Israeli” enemy so the latter can continue its genocidal war in Gaza. The US does not hesitate to provide “Israel” with the most lethal weapons to kill Gazan women and children,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said.

“Hezbollah has dealt heavy blows to the “Israeli” enemy, the results of which are fairly open for evaluation. Hezbollah wields great influence and is humiliating the Zionist enemy, something which “Israeli” authorities have acknowledged,” he added.

Sayyed Al-Houthi also pointed to retaliatory operations by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq against “Israeli” targets in the occupied Palestinian territories, stating that the umbrella group of resistance factions struck targets at the ports of Haifa and “Eilat” this week.

He also assured that Iran’s response to the Zionist entity in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran is inevitable, emphasizing that Washington is in a state of great alertness to curtail its fallout.

The US is trying to bring some Arab regimes on board to contain “Israel’s” response to “Israeli” atrocities, he said.

Commenting on Yemeni Armed Forces’ maritime operations against “‘Israeli’-affiliated merchant vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, Sayyed Al-Houthi said the strikes will continue unabated.

Yemeni naval units courageously carried out a major operation this week, and struck a Sounion oil tanker as it was sailing in the Red Sea waters, he stated.

“The footage of the attack on the Greek-flagged oil tanker is available, which documents the US failure in stopping Yemeni forces’ anti-‘Israel’ operations,” he added.

Sayyed Al-Houthi stressed that Yemeni forces are trying to expand their military capabilities to conduct more pro-Palestine operations.

He finally called upon all walks of the Yemeni society to take to the streets on Friday in a strong show of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza amid the relentless “Israeli” ground and aerial offensives.