By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, August 29, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression and assassination in the Beqaa and Al-Masnaa areas, the Islamic Resistance fighters initiated an operation with squadrons of offensive drones on the headquarters of the 210th Golan Division in the Nafah Barracks, targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers and scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:26 p.m. a deployment of "Israeli" troops in the vicinity of the "Zar’it" Barracks with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a deployment of "Israeli" troops in the vicinity of the "Kfar Yuval" settlement with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:50 p.m. a deployment of "Israeli" troops in the vicinity of the "Dovev" Barracks with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m. a gathering of "Israeli" troops in the vicinity of the Al-Tayhat Hill with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the village of Kfarkela, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by the “Israeli” troops at the “Metula” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, particularly the village of Kfarkela, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by the “Israeli” troops at the Al-Manara settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 p.m. the Bayyad Blida Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}