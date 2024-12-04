- Home
Iran Warns of ’Israel’s’ Racist Plans to Expand War in Palestine
By Staff, Agencies
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kan’ani accused "Israel" of pursuing "sinister and racist" plans to increase Palestinian killings and crimes, violating Islamic sanctities.
In a statement on Thursday, he lambasted "Israel’s" raids and assaults in the occupied West Bank and urged international circles to take immediate action to end the regime’s genocide against the people of Palestine.
He added that "Israel's" attacks on Palestinian cities, infrastructure destruction, and violent entry into medical centers align with the regime's continuation of Gaza Strip genocide.
They all “indicate the Zionist entity's intention to expand the scope of killing and crime against Palestinian citizens,” the Iranian spokesman further stated.
He emphasized that "Israel’s" violation of the sanctities of al-Quds and the al-Aqsa Mosque in recent days and revelation of the cabinet’s provocative plots “clearly show the entity's ominous and racist plots against the entire geography of Palestine.
Kan’ani called on international bodies, especially the United Nations Security Council, to abandon the approach of inaction in the face of "Israel’s" flagrant violation of international law.
The speaker emphasized the need for world bodies to fulfill their legal responsibilities and take swift action to prevent the Palestinian genocide by the "Israeli" entity.
Kan’ani also hailed the brave resistance of the Palestinian people and resistance groups in the face of the killing machine of the criminal "Israeli' entity in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
