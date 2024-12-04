- Home
Jewish Voice for Peace: US Must Stop Arming ’Israel’s’ ’Genocidal Violence’
By Staff, Agencies
Jewish activists urged the US to cease arming the "Israeli" entity amid escalating military agressions in the West Bank and ongoing Gaza genocide.
Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), a US-based advocacy group, in a series of social media posts on Wednesday said that Washington has long “facilitated” "Israel’s" “genocidal violence” against Palestinians.
JVP stated that genocidal violence against Palestinians is allowed and facilitated by both the "Israeli" cabinet and the United States.
Pointing to Washington’s ironclad support for the "Tel-Aviv" genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip, the organization further called for a global landscape free from Zionism and colonialism, urging the US government to halt arms shipments to the "Israeli" military.
“This massive and coordinated invasion is a direct result of our government’s continual enabling and co-signing of the "Israeli" genocidal actions across all of occupied Palestine,” JVP added.
The Jewish activist organization further noted that the recent attacks mark a significant intensification of violence across the occupied West Bank, while Jewish settlers are working with "Israeli" soldiers to seize land for illegal settlements in the West Bank.
"With US support, "Israeli" military aims for maximum land possession by minimizing Palestinians lands through ethnic cleansing," it added.
According to medical sources, 667 Palestinians have been maryred by "Israeli" forces and settlers in the West Bank ever since the Gaza war began.
