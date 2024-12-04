- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Zionist Recruits Refuse to Return to Combat in Gaza Strip
By Al-Ahed News
Dozens of soldiers from an “Israeli” infantry brigade have refused to return to combat in Gaza, according to a report by the “Kan” public broadcaster Wednesday night.
The channel revealed that ten soldiers have been warned that refusal to participate in operations inside the Strip could result in a military trial for non-compliance.
According to the report, the soldiers have informed their commanders that after ten months of deployment in Gaza, they are unable to continue fighting and require rest, although they are willing to undertake other duties.
Many expressed frustration, stating: “The commanders treat us like new recruits rather than experienced fighters who have lost comrades and endured prolonged combat. We are being told to either return to Gaza or face imprisonment.”
The channel also highlighted similar grievances from other brigades that have been engaged in ongoing operations in Gaza for the past ten months.
Comments
- Related News