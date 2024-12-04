No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

Zionist Recruits Refuse to Return to Combat in Gaza Strip

folder_openZionist Entity access_time3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

Dozens of soldiers from an “Israeli” infantry brigade have refused to return to combat in Gaza, according to a report by the “Kan” public broadcaster Wednesday night.

The channel revealed that ten soldiers have been warned that refusal to participate in operations inside the Strip could result in a military trial for non-compliance.

According to the report, the soldiers have informed their commanders that after ten months of deployment in Gaza, they are unable to continue fighting and require rest, although they are willing to undertake other duties.

Many expressed frustration, stating: “The commanders treat us like new recruits rather than experienced fighters who have lost comrades and endured prolonged combat. We are being told to either return to Gaza or face imprisonment.”

The channel also highlighted similar grievances from other brigades that have been engaged in ongoing operations in Gaza for the past ten months.

