Hezbollah’s Impact on Northern ’Israel’: Human, Economic and Agricultural Consequences

Hezbollah’s Impact on Northern ’Israel’: Human, Economic and Agricultural Consequences
3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News 

This infographic outlines the severe impact of Hezbollah's intensified rocket operations on northern "Israel" by mid-2024, highlighting the widespread disruption and economic strain as reported by "Israeli" media.

Hezbollah’s Impact on Northern ’Israel’: Human, Economic and Agricultural Consequences

 

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah AlAqsaFlood

