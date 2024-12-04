No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

“Israeli” Power Station Hit by Iraqi Resistance Drone

folder_openMiddle East... access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” “Alon Tavor” Power Station was targeted by the Iraqi Islamic Resistance at Thursday’s dawn.

The Iraqi Resistance said that it launched suicide drones at the power station on Thursday.

It further stressed that the operation came in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in response to the continued “Israeli” massacres against Palestinian civilians.

The statement underlined that the operation was aimed at “resisting the occupation, in support of Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly.”

On July 10, the Islamic Resistance said that it launched drones at the “Orot Rabin” Power Plant in coastal Palestine.

The Iraqi Resistance has launched dozens of attacks on strategic and military “Israeli” assets, attempting to surpass layers of “Israeli” air systems, as well as those of the occupation's allies.

 

Israel Iraq Palestine Gaza

