UN Extends UNIFIL’s Mandate in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
The UN Security Council approved an extension of UNIFIL’s mandate on Wednesday, allowing the military peacekeeping force to continue operating between the Litani River and the border with Occupied Palestine in southern Lebanon.
The vote passed unanimously, with all 15 voting in favor.
“Israeli” Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon echoed the sentiments, saying that he had “a message for the Lebanese people: You and your government have a choice to make.”
“Confront Hezbollah today or watch as your country is dragged into chaos and destruction. We will not tolerate Hezbollah firing rockets at our ‘citizens’. The time for the international community to act is now,” he said.
Comments
