WFP Suspends Activity After Aid Vehicle Shot in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The World Food Programme [WFP] announced freezing employee movement in Gaza after one of its vehicles was targeted with repeated gunfire just meters from an “Israeli” checkpoint, according to a statement by the humanitarian agency.

“Despite being clearly marked and receiving multiple clearances by ‘Israeli’ authorities to approach, the vehicle was directly struck by gunfire as it was moving toward an ‘Israeli’ checkpoint,” the statement by the agency read.

The armored vehicle was one of two returning from a mission escorting humanitarian aid through the Palestinian enclave. A photo released by the WFP showed multiple bullet marks in the driver’s side window; at least 10 bullets hit the vehicle, according to the agency.

None of the employees onboard were physically harmed, it said.

In a statement, the “Israeli” occupation forces claimed the incident was under review.

In a press briefing Wednesday, the UN Secretary General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the WFP aid vehicle that was shot had been clearly marked, describing the WFP logo as “probably one of the most recognizable in the world” in conflict zones.

He said the UN had formally protested to “Israel” over the incident and emphasized the responsibility of United Nations member states to protect UN aid workers, who serve populations in some of the world’s most dangerous places.

“Whether it’s Gaza, whether it’s in Sudan, whether it’s in Chad, whether it’s anywhere else or in Ukraine, in places of fighting, they don’t operate on the whims of [Secretary General] Antonio Guterres,” he said, noting that “They operate on behalf of the United Nations… It is incumbent on all member states who are part of this organization to ensure the protection of humanitarian workers who work for them, so to speak.”