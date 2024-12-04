“Israel” Continues Raiding WB, Head of Tulkarem Battalion Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” military called in reinforcements as it escalated its aggression on the occupied West Bank for a second day.

At least 12 people have been martyred since the start of the operation across the territory, the

In parallel, dozens of Palestinians, including children, have so far been imprisoned by “Israeli” occupation forces, according to the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.

In the Nur Shams refugee camp, the “Israeli” military announced on Thursday that it had killed five Palestinian fighters who were hiding in a mosque.

Among them was the commander of the Tulkarem Battalion, Mohamed Jaber, also known as Abu Shuja’a, it said. The military said Abu Shuja’a had directed the shooting and killing of an “Israeli” settler in Qalqilya in June.

The “Israeli” raids started on Wednesday in the areas of Jenin, Tulkarem and the Far’a refugee camp near Tubas in the largest assault there in 20 years.

According to reports, the occupation forces have raided four refugee camps at the same time, causing a lot of fear and anxiety among residents.

The operations widened overnight to the south of Bethlehem, the Arroub refugee camp, north of Al-Khalil [Hebron], Nablus city, and the village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah.