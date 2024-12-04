No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

Hezbollah-Targeted Unit 8200: The Core of “Israel’s” Cyber Intelligence, Security Ops.

folder_openVideo-Reader access_time3 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

Unit 8200, "Israel's" largest intelligence unit, is key to cyber security, communication interception, and intelligence gathering. It operates in secrecy, recruits tech-savvy youth and provides vital intelligence to "Israeli" leadership.

 

Israel Palestine cyber espionage Hezbollah IslamicResistance Unit8200

