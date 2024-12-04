No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Iran’s Bagheri: Our Calculated Response to ‘Israel’ is Coming

Iran’s Bagheri: Our Calculated Response to ‘Israel’ is Coming
folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri stressed that Iran will unquestionably give a well-contemplated response to the Zionist entity for the assassination of the Hamas chief in Tehran.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will definitely give a calculated response to the Zionist entity’s crime,” Major General Baqeri said on Wednesday, referring to the revenge for the “Israeli” assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

He noted that the Zionist entity is under threat of collapse and is experiencing perilous conditions, so it resorts to every possible criminal act to survive.

“The Zionist entity’s situation is so dire that even the Americans have become hesitant about supporting ‘Israel’,” the top Iranian commander said.

The general also stated that Iran has managed to revive resistance against the occupiers in the Islamic community.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in an “Israeli” assassination in the early hours of July 31.

Israel Iran mohammad hossein bagheri

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Condemns “Israeli” Aggression in Syria as a War Crime

Iran Condemns “Israeli” Aggression in Syria as a War Crime

18 days ago
Former IRG Chief: Trump’s “Make America Great Again” Reveals US Weakness

Former IRG Chief: Trump’s “Make America Great Again” Reveals US Weakness

18 days ago
Iran’s Unwavering Support for Resistance: Larijani’s Message to Lebanon

Iran’s Unwavering Support for Resistance: Larijani’s Message to Lebanon

18 days ago
Pezeshkian: Global Consensus Grows on Iran’s Commitment to Peace and Security

Pezeshkian: Global Consensus Grows on Iran’s Commitment to Peace and Security

19 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 04-12-2024 Hour: 12:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot