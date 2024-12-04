- Home
Iran’s Bagheri: Our Calculated Response to ‘Israel’ is Coming
By Staff, Agencies
The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri stressed that Iran will unquestionably give a well-contemplated response to the Zionist entity for the assassination of the Hamas chief in Tehran.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran will definitely give a calculated response to the Zionist entity’s crime,” Major General Baqeri said on Wednesday, referring to the revenge for the “Israeli” assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
He noted that the Zionist entity is under threat of collapse and is experiencing perilous conditions, so it resorts to every possible criminal act to survive.
“The Zionist entity’s situation is so dire that even the Americans have become hesitant about supporting ‘Israel’,” the top Iranian commander said.
The general also stated that Iran has managed to revive resistance against the occupiers in the Islamic community.
Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in an “Israeli” assassination in the early hours of July 31.
