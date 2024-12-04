By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, August 28, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on the Beqaa on Tuesday night, the Islamic Resistance initiated an aerial operation with an offensive drone on the newly established headquarters of the Western Brigade, south of the “Ya’ara” settlement, targeting the positions of its officers and soldiers and scoring accurate hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:20 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:20 p.m. the Al-Summaqa Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:15 p.m. the Bayyad Blida Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” troops at the Al-Manara settlement with the appropriate weapons. And in retaliation for the “Israeli” aggression on resilient southern villages and safe civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the Al-Manara settlement with the appropriate weapons.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}