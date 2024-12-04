No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

Imam Khamenei: Iran’s Closer Ties with Turkmenistan A Top Priority

3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei described the expansion of Iran’s relations with Turkmenistan as a top priority.

Imam Khamenei had a meeting with the National Leader of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, and his entourage in Tehran on Wednesday.

In the meeting, Imam Khamenei underscored the importance of expanding relations between the two countries as a top priority.

He emphasized that, while Iran and Turkmenistan have experienced significant growth in their bilateral relations in recent years, there remain numerous untapped opportunities for further cooperation that must be explored, Khamenei.ir reported.

The Leader also emphasized that expanding relations based on mutual interests is advantageous for both Tehran and Ashgabat. “We hope that with the presence of the newly elected government of Dr. Pezeshkian, the matters related to expanding relations between the two countries will continue with increased vigor and strength,” he said.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution pointed to the strong motivation of President Pezeshkian to expand relations with Turkmenistan and noted that Farzaneh Sadeq, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, will also work to advance the agreements between the two countries in her role as head of the joint commission to achieve favorable outcomes.

Imam Khamenei highlighted the comments made by the national leader of Turkmenistan concerning collaborative projects between the two countries, particularly the North-South Transport Corridor and the development of the Turkmenistan gas pipeline. He emphasized the significance of these initiatives, noting that their successful implementation, with the involvement of Iranian experts and specialists, will further reinforce the strong bonds between Iran and Turkmenistan.

For his part, Berdimuhamedow characterized Iran and Turkmenistan as being akin to relatives. “I had good, constructive negotiations with the President in Tehran, and I am hopeful that the agreements we signed will yield positive results,” he stated.

The Turkmen leader also commemorated late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, recognizing his significant contributions to strengthening relations between the two countries.

Berdimuhamedow added, “The long and shared border between Turkmenistan and Iran has always been and will continue to be a border of peace and friendship, and we are prepared to expand relations in all areas.”

