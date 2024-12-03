Palestinian Resistance Committees Urge Nationwide Uprising and Revolt

By Al-Ahed News

The Resistance Committees in Palestine mourned the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the recent Zionist aggression targeting various cities and villages in the West Bank.

They emphasized that “The enemy's crimes and escalating attacks on our people, villages, camps and cities will only bring a curse, hellfire and retribution upon the criminal Zionists, who will ultimately pay the price for this pure bloodshed”.

In their statement, the Resistance Committees condemned the siege of hospitals in West Bank cities, describing it as a continuation of the Zionist entity’s ongoing crimes against our medical facilities and staff, which began in the Gaza Strip 11 months ago.

They asserted that “The Zionist entity and its bloodthirsty leaders, driven by a desire for violence and killing, will gain nothing from this barbaric aggression except failure and defeat”.

“The Palestinian people, along with their resistance, will respond with unwavering resilience, heroism and determined confrontation, refusing to retreat,” they added.

The Palestinian Resistance Committees called upon the people in all West Bank governorates, Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] and the territories occupied since 1948 to rise up, revolt, unite and strike at the enemy everywhere.

They urged, "Let this day be one of resistance, unity, and revolution – a day to launch a popular uprising dedicated to confronting the Zionist enemy and thwarting its schemes”.