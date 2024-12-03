“Israel” Considers Abandoning “Tal Shamayim” System after Hezbollah Strike in May

By Al-Ahed News

The “Israeli” newspaper "‘Israel’ Hayom" recently reported that the War Ministry is considering canceling the "Tal Shamayim" balloon project after it was successfully targeted by Hezbollah in May.

According to the newspaper, the “Israeli” entity is contemplating whether to forgo repairing the damaged system and dismantle the unit specifically established to operate the balloon. A final decision on this matter is anticipated in the coming days.

The "Tal Shamayim" system, which includes an aerial platform developed by the American company TCOM and an advanced radar system from "Elta" Systems, was initially intended to bolster "Israel's" detection and aerial defense capabilities alongside the existing Air Force systems.

The journal elaborated that “Tal Shamayim” was conceived as part of a collaborative initiative between the “Homa” administration in the Ministry of War and the US Missile “Defense” Agency [MDA]. In November 2021, the “Homa” administration, in conjunction with the “Israeli” Air Force, announced the system’s deployment, aimed at enhancing detection and warning capabilities against advanced threats on the northern front.

At the time, the installation of the aerial platform, described as “one of the largest of its kind in the world,” marked the final stage of a development and production process that spanned several years. The system was expected to play a critical role in detecting and warning against sophisticated threats.

Former War Minister Benny Gantz, during the launch, boasted that the success of this new system reinforced the “defense” infrastructure built by "Israel" to counter aerial threats from both near and distant adversaries.

He claimed that the balloon, in conjunction with the multi-layered “defense” system, would preserve "Israel's" regional superiority and provide the necessary operational latitude to maintain its security.

In March 2022, the “Israeli” entity and the War Ministry officially announced the activation of the “Tal Shamayim” unit, complete with the appointment of a commander, and the recruitment of permanent employees and soldiers.

The “Israeli” occupation entity’s announcement at that time highlighted that the balloon would operate at high altitudes, offering extensive radar detection capabilities and long-range threat detection from multiple directions.

However, by May 2023, it became evident that the system had suffered damage several months prior due to severe weather conditions, rendering it inoperative. Repairs took nearly two years to complete. In January, the balloon was relaunched to aid in detection efforts, although its operational status remained uncertain. On February 24 of this year, War Minister Yoav Gallant visited the “Tal Shamayim” air base in the north to assess its aerial surveillance capabilities for detecting various threats.

Despite these efforts, on May 16, Hezbollah successfully struck the system using a drone launched from Lebanon. “‘Israel’ Hayom” concluded that the damage inflicted on the balloon, combined with the extended downtime caused by weather-related issues, has led the War Ministry and the military to seriously consider scrapping the project.

The decision stems from concerns over the system’s vulnerability, high costs, and the unreasonably long time required for repairs – factors that have rendered the project a costly liability for the military establishment.