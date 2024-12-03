No Script

President Pezeshkian: Iran Signed Strategic Agreements with Turkmenistan

folder_openIran access_time3 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, stated that Iran has signed strategic agreements with Turkmenistan in line with the policy of expanding bilateral cooperation.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Turkmenistan’s National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow following their meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, Pezeshkian said the dialogue they had was good and effective.

The Iranian president said he will soon visit Ashgabat to follow up on the agreements.

Berdimuhamedow confirmed friendly and brotherly talks between Iran and Turkmenistan, and hoped for the best outcomes and the strengthening of the relationship between the two countries.

The Turkmenistan leader also stated that he firmly believes these plans will be significant “not only at the bilateral level but also at the regional level.”

He also mentioned that he has invited President Pezeshkian to visit Turkmenistan shortly.

Berdimuhamedow arrived at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran on Wednesday morning to hold high-level talks with Iranian officials. The two sides signed four cooperation documents in various fields, including gas and customs.

Iran asia Turkmenistan

Comments

